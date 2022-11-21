Mr. Johnny Presley, age 85, a longtime resident of Covington passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022. He was born January 24, 1937 in Eatonton to James Walker and Lillie Mae Strange Presley who have preceded him in death.

Mr. Presley was a 1958 graduate of Newton County High School and served in the United States Army from 1958 until 1961. He was an active member of Newton Baptist Church.

Mr. Presley loved sports and was a board member of the Newton County Recreation Department for many years and served as the Chairman of the Board as well. In addition, Mr. Presley served for 20 years on the Covington Planning Commission. He was instrumental in establishing the Miracle League and in bringing the Dixie Boys World Series to Covington. He played basketball, softball, and volleyball; he refereed, and continued to play golf even playing a round a few days before being hospitalized.

Mr. Presley was preceded in death by his first wife Sandra Cowan Presley, his daughter Tracy Lynn Presley, 2 sisters, and 5 brothers.

He is survived by his wife Hilda Wood Presley; his children Richard Presley (Nikki) of Oxford, and Sonya Presley Hopper (Byron) of Covington, his step children Donna Bingham (Mark), R. Jeff Wood (Tracee), and Debbie Odom (J.R.) all of Conyers. Mr. Presley is also survived by 19 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; his brother Olin C. Presley (Judy) of Fairburn; his brother-in-law Gregg Cowan (Evon) of Mansfield; and sister-in-law Kathy Cowan of Covington; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other family and close friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Presley were held at 2 o’clock Friday, November 18, 2022 at Newton Baptist Church with Dr. Alan Posey and Reverend Jason Ivy officiating. Interment will follow at Lawnwood Memorial Park. The family received friends at the church from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Friday prior to the service. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.



