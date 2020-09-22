John Harvey Campbell, of Anniston, Alabama, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the age of 88.



He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Perry and Susie Campbell, Frank Cagle and Mary Canup Cagle; and his parents, Frank and Daisy Campbell.

He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca Ruth (Crowe) Campbell. Harvey and Becky have two children, Jay and his wife, Kara, and Julie and her husband, Jarrod. Their pride and joy are their grandchildren, Ella Ruth, Emerson, Carley Coursey and her husband, Marty, Jr., Avory, and Millie. He is also survived by his three siblings and their families: Clara Mae Rutledge, Tommy Campbell (Gloria), Wayne Campbell (Johnnie), Sherry Dollar, Valerie Fields, Tammy Birchfield, Wendy Hughes, Amanda Brand, and Katie Campbell.

Born in 1932, Harvey spent his childhood days in the Porterdale-Covington area. He raised his family and worked as a diligent businessman. White Enterprise (Porterdale), Henson Furniture (Covington), Rhodes (Georgia, Alabama, Florida), Famers Furniture (Georgia), and Killebrew (Alabama) include his places of employment.

Harvey was a member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church where he joyfully served in many capacities including deacon, member of the choir, and Sunday School Director for over 30 years. He enjoyed attending ball games, musical recitals, church programs, and any other activities in which his grandchildren participated. He was also involved with the Georgia National Guard, Boy Scouts of America (Porterdale), President of Kiwanis (Anniston), and SCORE Mentorship Program where he equipped aspiring businessmen and women.

Grandaddy carried the Good News with him wherever he went. Each of his endeavors truly was great. He loved and cared to engage in conversation, listen, respond with tenderness, and laugh. His ministry was lifelong and the lives he impacted are voluminous. “How beautiful are the feet of those who bring the Good News!” Romans 10:15

Relatives and friends are invited to virtually attend Harvey’s Celebration of Life at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home via livestream. Visitation will take place from 12-1 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m., Wednesday, with Rev. Dr. Mack Amis officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park.

Expressions of sympathy may take form of contributions to Parker Memorial Baptist Church, 1205 Quintard Avenue, Anniston, AL 36201.

