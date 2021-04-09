Joan Dobbs “Mama” Wyatt, of Covington, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at the age of 91. Joan was born on Dobbs Farm, November 21, 1929, to Harold and Lucille Dobbs. Growing up on the farm meant chores and growing up in the house with many beloved family members. Her early memories included doing homework by a gas lamp and starting the wood stove fire at Palmer Stone School each day. She vividly remembered at nine years old waiting impatiently for the first light to come on, falling asleep to awaken with electric light in the house. She had wonderful memories of growing up on Dobbs Farm with her younger brother, Denny Dobbs.



After graduating Palmer Stone at the age of 16, she attended Georgia Women’s College, in Milledgeville, where she received a degree in education in 1949. She taught Home Economics in Hapeville. Joan married Jacob Wyatt, in 1950, on Christmas day. They made their home in the Almon Community, where they were very involved in Shiloh United Methodist Church. Joan was very active in her children’s lives and school activities.

Joan was dedicated to her family, caring for her mother and grandparents in their later years. She spent many happy years caring for and loving her children and grandchildren, she often said the best years of her life were caring for her six grandchildren daily, and the hardest time was when they grew up and left her care. Joan never missed an opportunity to tell their stories.

She will be missed by friends and family members who loved her dearly. Her love, devotion, and values will be carried forward by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph “Jacob” Clyde Wyatt; parents, George Harold and Lucille C. Dobbs; baby brother, Charles Harold Dobbs; and nephew, Michael Dobbs.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and Chuck Garrett; sons and daughters-in-law, Richard “Rick” and Marla Wyatt, Donny and Melissa Wyatt all of Covington; grandchildren and their spouses, Jeffrey and Rebekah Garrett, David and Christina Garrett, Joshua and Holli Wyatt, Jessica and Blake Baxter, Emily and Matthew Baker, Eryn Wyatt and fiancé, Sergio Storelli; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Garrett, Lucy Garrett, Griffin Garrett, Lucas Cronan; brother and sister-in-law, Denny and Cathy Dobbs of Covington; sisters-in-law, Hannah Edwards, Sara Campbell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Wyatt was held Thursday, April 8, 2021, 11:00 A.M., at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 10 Almon Road, in Covington, with Pastor Mike Wadley officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church General Fund.

CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services. In addition, gatherings are limited to 50 persons or less in our facility at one time. Please honor these restrictions for the safety of the family, yourself, and our staff.

Visit www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.