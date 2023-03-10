Jeanne H. Read, age 92, of Conyers, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charles Wickliffe Read, III; parents, Glen and Marion Harold; and brothers, Robert Harold, Glen Harold.

Mrs. Read enjoyed spending time with her family, along with the family cat. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing, feeding the birds, and keeping up with current events.

She is survived by her daughters, Jeanne Purtymun (Ernie), Carol Fink; 5 grandchildren, Lisa Butler, Robie Cochran, Brian Purtymun (Paula), Trent Fink (Angelica), Jessica Jones (Will); and 3 great-grandsons, Cooper Butler, Brayden Cochran, and Beckham Jones.

A Graveside Service for the immediate family was held on March 6, 2023.

This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Mrs. Read’s family.

