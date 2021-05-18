Mrs. Jean Jensen, age 80, of Covington passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021. She was born January 21, 1941 in LaGrange, Georgia to Mr. and Mrs. Yarbrough, who have both preceded her in death. She has also been preceded in death by her seven brothers and sisters. Mrs. Jensen was a devoted wife and mother, who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was an active and devoted member of Covington First United Methodist Church for 40 years, where she served in many parts of the church and enjoyed her time as a Sunday School Teacher. A woman of great faith, she spent a great deal of her life serving her community and her church. Mrs. Jensen was on the Board of Directors of the Garden Gethsemane Homeless Shelter and she served the Piedmont Newton Hospital Auxiliary Board at the Cinderella Shop for over 23 years. Mrs. Jensen had a wonderful career of 35 years as a substitute teacher for the Newton County School System.



Mrs. Jensen is survived by her husband Francis S. Jensen, her son Francis K. Jensen of Chicago, Illinois and her daughter Janie J. Berry of Miramar Beach, Florida, her grandson Chase Christian Berry also of Miramar Beach, Florida, her sister Gay K. McDaniel, as well as several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family has asked to make donations in Mrs. Jensen’s name to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Private services will be held for Mrs. Jensen. J.C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home, T.E. Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street SE Covington, Georgia 30014.