James Parker Callahan, 92, passed away on October 11, 2022. He was born August 21, 1930 to the late Emmett James and Estelle Parker Callahan of Covington, Georgia. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Paul Callahan of Atlanta, Georgia. Mr. Callahan is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy Callahan of Covington, Georgia and his daughters Roxanne Lambert of Carrollton, Georgia, Paulette Crabb (Kevin) of Blairsville, Georgia and Melinda Gibson (John) of Shady Dale, Georgia; his grandchildren Seth Lambert (Jeanna), Chad Lambert (Amy), Anne Harrison Born (Tim), John Carl Gibson (Randi), Jesse Gibson, Jenny Norman (Kyle), Curt Lambert (Christina), Caitlyn Lambert, Patrick Lambert, Shelly Baza (Jesse) and 15 great grandchildren.



Mr. Callahan was in the retail business for 75 years, managed Harper’s Store and owned and operated “The Little Store” for 36 years. He served in the National Guard, was a past member of the Covington Rotary Club and was of the Christian faith. He will be missed by family, friends, his many long-time customers, past employees, especially Derek Woods.

Funeral Services for Mr. Callahan were Friday, October 14, 2022 at 2 o’clock in the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral with Mr. Mack McKibben officiating. Interment followed at Lawnwood Memorial Park. The family received friends from 1 pm until 2 pm at the funeral home prior to the service. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.



