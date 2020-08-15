It is with great sadness that the family of James P. “Jim” Farr announces his passing on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the age of 76.

Jim was born in Porterdale and lived for extended periods in California, Florida, Georgia and Kansas before ending his career in League, City, Texas, and then retiring to San Marcos, Texas. He served in the Air Force for four years before working in the aviation industry for 53 years. Jim had a 43-year career with Honeywell and its predecessor companies that culminated in a role supporting NASA’s astronaut flight program. He continued to work as a consultant to NASA after retiring from Honeywell. Jim proudly earned his bachelor’s degree at age 65. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and entertaining friends. He was a dedicated pet owner to dogs Buddy and Bailey.

At the end of his life, Jim was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in San Marcos and participated in the Lone Star Parkinson Society’s Rock Steady Boxing Program.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Joanne; daughter Felicia Alex and husband David; son James “Chris” Farr and wife Mercedes; stepchildren Erik and Andrea Marsh; grandchildren Samantha, Jacqueline, Brad, Allyson, Victoria, James, Lakshmi, Mira and John Paul; as well as three great-grandchildren and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Jacqueline Lane Farr, his sisters Kathryn Greer and Jan Jordan, and grandson Zachary.

Memorial donation may be made to the Rock Stead Boxing Fund or the Lone Star Parkinson Society.

Immediate arrangements are being made in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas (512-353-4311; penningtonfuneralhome.com.) Plans for a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.