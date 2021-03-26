Huanne Aiken Burnett, 90, of Oxford died on March 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by parents, Hugh and Annie Clyde Aiken, and brother, Thomas Hugh, Jr., of Covington.



Mrs. Burnett attended the public schools of Newton County, earned an undergraduate degree from Georgia State College for Women (C.C.S.U.) where she was listed in Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities, inducted into the social science society of Pi Gamma Mu, and was elected president of the Student Government Association. She received a Master’s Degree in Education from Georgia State University.

Her professional experiences were in the public schools of Spartanburg County, South Carolina, Newton County, and Social Circle, Georgia. In 1975 – 1976 she was Newton County’s Teacher of the Year. Mrs. Burnett was selected into Delta Kappa Gamma, an international honor society for professional women educators.

Mrs. Burnett’s childhood and youth were nurtured in the Red Oak Methodist Church in Newton County. During most of her adult life she was an active member of Allen Memorial United Methodist Church in Oxford where she held varying positions of leadership and service.

During her more active years Mrs. Burnett volunteered with community activities including March of Dimes, Boy Scouts, and projects of both the Newton County and Oxford Historical Societies. In 1990 she participated in the Friendship Force Exchange to Soviet Georgia. For relaxation Mrs. Burnett enjoyed reading, gardening, quilting, and playing bridge.

Mrs. Burnett is survived by four children, Robert A. (Lisa) of Decatur, Charles T. (Vickie) of Douglasville, Linda Joy of Winston, Hugh A. (Josephine Kelly) of Porterdale; seven grandchildren, Sy (Beth Kelhoffer) of Decatur, Charlie (Brittany) of Decatur, Lyric (John Sprinkle) of Smyrna, Ryan of McMinnville, Oregon, Colt of Atlanta, Egan of Atlanta, and Shelby of New Zealand; and eight great-grandchildren, Lily, Sam, Fox, Lex, Charlie Rae, Briar Ann, August, and Oliver.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Allen Memorial United Methodist Church, 803 Whatcoat Street, Oxford, Georgia 30054, or a charity of your choice.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

This obituary was curated with care and affection by Mrs. Huanne Burnett.

