Herbert Allen Clark, of Oxford, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at the age of 81 at his residence. Mr. Clark was a proud patriot and served in the United States Navy. He led a successful career in the construction industry, aiding in the construction of many major buildings and high-rises in the Atlanta area, including Hartsfield Jackson International Airport. In his younger years, Mr. Clark liked to spend time outdoors hunting and fishing. He and his wife, Betty, loved traveling for his career and making memories along the way. Additionally, Mr. Clark enjoyed the company of his dogs and cats throughout the years. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Clark; and brother, Vernon Clark.



Mr. Clark is survived by his son, Jack Clark; and numerous friends.

A Graveside Service for Mr. Clark was held Thursday, December 16, 2021, 2:00 P.M., at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, in Tucker.

Visit www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.