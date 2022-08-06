Helen Adams, of Porterdale, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the age of 95.

Mrs. Adams was a resident of Porterdale all her adult life and was proud to call it home. She attended Julia A. Porter United Methodist Church for many years and even after she was unable to attend, she still loved and prayed for her church family. Helen was not only a devoted wife to Ellis for 70 years but also a loving mother and nana. She was known by the people she loved for having the sweetest smile, an immaculate house, and a “sweet tooth”, especially for Milky Ways. She made the best cream corn. Her family would almost get in a friendly fight over the last spoonful. Most of all she loved doing for others which she demonstrated by being the mom whose house all the kids gathered at when her daughter was young, taking care of her grandmother, mother, sister, and anyone else that needed her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Adams; parents, William Madison and Ella Mae Hollinsworth; and sisters, Bearnice Mathis, Nan Franklin, Laura Jean Hollingsworth.

Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Higginbotham (Benny) of Porterdale; grandson, Shane Higginbotham (Mandy) of Covington; great-grandchildren, Macie, Cole, Max, Caroline, and Millie; as well as several nieces and nephews and cousins.

A Funeral Service for Helen was set for Saturday, August 6, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. Roger Cato officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park in Covington.

This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Helen’s family.

www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.