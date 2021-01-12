Hazel Edge of Covington, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, at the age of 75. Mrs. Edge attended services at Shiloh United Methodist Church where she was a member. Her family friends would say that she knew everyone in the county and was known by many as “Aunt Hazel”. She enjoyed cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs and loved eating peppermint ice cream. Mrs. Edge was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Silas “Sim” and Ethel Mae Johnson.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 49 years, Robert Edge; brother, Marvin Johnson; brother-in-law, Larry M. Edge; nieces and nephews, Jody L. Edge and wife, Toni, Stacy L. Edge and wife, Jody, Michael L. Johnson, Lauren Anthony and husband, Dan, Michael Steadham; great-niece, Alexis Edge; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, Carson Anthony, Annie Anthony, Ella Anthony, Macen Edge; as well as other loving family members.

A funeral service for Mrs. Edge was held Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 2 p.m., at the chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington with Rev. Mike Wadley officiating and interment followed in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to Susan G. Koman For the Cure, 4840 Roswell Rd., Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.komen.org/how-to-help/donate/memorial-giving/.

Visit www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.