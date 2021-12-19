Harold Cooper was born on April 23, 1951, to Maggie Mae Clarke and Robert Lee Harris.



Harold was a trade laborer and life-long resident of Covington.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Maggie Mae Clarke; father, Robert Lee Harris; sisters, Louise White and JoAnne White; brothers, Walter James Cooper and Joe Cooper.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Sandra Cooper; his children, Saniesha (Brandon) Malcom, Brittney Hurst, Destiny (Edward) Moore, Michael (Shea) White, Demitris (Amber) Bailey, Marie (Tracy) White, Sonya (Daniel) Willis, Viri\ginia (James) Blocker, Patricia White; his siblings, Johnny (Nadine) Cooper, Bill (Anne) Cooper, Terrell Cooper, Jerry (Linnette) Cooper, Maxine (Sammie) Driskell and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren that he loved dearly.

Harold Impacted the lives of many, with his smile and infectious laugh.

A celebration of life was held Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Lawnwood Memorial Park.

Pastor Emmanuel Oduah, Eulogist.