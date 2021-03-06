Grace Goddard, of Covington, passed away Feb. 28, 2021, at the age of 89. She was a devout Christian, and a heavily involved member of the Gaithers United Methodist Church; pioneering the youth program, and being a supportive wife to her husband’s ministry at the church. Mrs. Goddard was an avid flower gardener, and also enjoyed traveling, especially to Fort Clinch at Amelia Island, Florida. She is preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Herman Goddard; daughter, Kathryn Allen; son, Rick Goddard; and parents, William A. Brock and Bertie M. Carlan.

Her memory will be cherished dearly by her son-in-law, Richard Allen, of Covington; daughter-in-law, Janice M. Goddard, of Covington; grandchildren, Jon and Sarah Allen, Nicholas and Scarlett Goddard, Evan and Kristen Goddard; great-grandchildren, Noah Goddard, Evelyn Goddard; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 4 p.m., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, Covington, GA, with Reverend Richard Allen and Reverend Andy Parker officiating. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Refuge Resource Center, 1307 Milstead Ave. NE, Conyers, GA.

CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services. In addition, gatherings are limited to 50 persons or less in our facility at one time. Please honor these restrictions for the safety of the family, yourself, and our staff.

Visit www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.