Gary Edward Milligan, of Porterdale, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the age of 59.

Gary was known for being very personable. He was friendly and outgoing, and never met a stranger – everyone was his friend! Gary was a huge Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed cheering them on. He had a sweet tooth for Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Coca-Cola, honey buns, and a hankering for his favorite dish, meatloaf. Gary was a special man to all who met him and will be missed dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Lee and Hazel Mae (Woodruff) Milligan, and sister, Reba Milligan.

Survivors include his sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and John Durden, Judy and Pastor Wayne Whitley, Pattie and Junior Whitley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Joyce Milligan, Willie and Cindy Milligan, Lee and Vickie Milligan; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Mr. Milligan will be held Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Gospel Mission Church, 755 Almon Road in Covington, with Pastor Wayne Whitley and Pastor Kenneth Morrell officiating. Interment will follow in Lawnwood Memorial Park, in Covington. Friends are invited to visit with the family at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road in Covington, Wednesday, Aug. 5, and again Thursday Aug. 6, from 5-8 p.m.