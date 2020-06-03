Lt. Col. (Retired) Fred and Sandra Christian, of Oxford passed away May 31, 2020. Sandra was born April 12, 1950 in Atlanta and Fred was born April 29, 1948 in Porterdale. Both were graduates of Newton County High School, Fred in 1966 and Sandra in 1968.

Following graduation Mr. Christian went to Washington D.C. to work for the F.B.I. However, his career as an agent was cut short when he received his draft notice in 1967. He had always dreamed of becoming a pilot and for the next three years he worked on and flew an OV-1 Mohawk. During his career that spanned 34 years with the Georgia National Guard and his years with Rescue Air 1, Mr. Christian has logged well over 10,000 hours of flight time and flew the UH-1 Huey helicopter. In 2003, Fred Christian retired from military service as a Lieutenant Colonel.



Mr. Christian returned home following his first three years of active duty and married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Jean Kitchens. Mrs. Christian was a graduate of Piedmont Nursing School. She worked for several physicians’ offices in Covington and with Newton General Hospital where she started as a candy striper and then a Registered Nurse. Sandra worked on all the floors of the hospital and as the Director of Nursing for the operating room. Sandra later worked for and retired from Amedisys Home Health Care where she was also the Director of Nurses.



The Christian’s were members of Gum Creek Presbyterian Church, Sandra a lifelong member. Fred was a wonderful friend to more people than could be counted. Sandra was an exceptional caregiver and loving friend to all she knew. They loved to travel, spend time with their family and friends and entertain at their lake house on Jackson Lake. The two shared a wonderful life together and their most cherished title was Mimi and Poppy to their grandchildren James and Ben.



Fred was preceded in death by his parents C.W. Christian and Georgia Ann Fincher and Sandra by her mother Johnnie Kathryn Reagan Kitchens. They are survived by their children Lori Clifton (Derek) of Atlanta, and Todd Christian (Hannah Hanson) of Madison and their grandchildren James and Ben Clifton. Sandra is also survived by her father Julian “Preacher” Kitchens, her aunt Jane Parker, her uncle Bobby Reagan (Martha) and her cousins Mark Reagan (Lynda) and Steve Reagan (Wanda). Fred is also survived by his brothers Bobby Christian (Susan) of Covington, Jimmy Christian (June) of Jersey, and Billy Christian (Denise) of Clarksville, TN. They are both survived by numerous other family members and a host of close friends.



The family will receive friends from 12:00PM until 6:00PM on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home. The extended hours are to meet the current Covid 19/Coronavirus Pandemic restrictions and guidelines. We ask that you respectfully adhere to the guidelines during this time together. Graveside services will be held at 11 o’clock Friday, June 5, 2020 at Lawnwood Memorial Park with Reverend Kerry Duncan and Reverend Bobbie Wren Banks officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gum Creek Presbyterian Church, 2700 Gum Creek Road, Oxford, GA 30054 or to the United States Army Aviation Museum Building, 6000 Novosel Street, Fort Rucker, Alabama 36362.

