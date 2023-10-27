This obituary was lovingly prepared by the family…

Elizabeth (Libby) Murphree Hendricks of Covington passed away on October 25, 2023. She was born in Altoona, Alabama on July 27, 1940, to the late Emma Thompson Murphree and Randall Murphree. Libby was a career educator and retired from teaching in 2003 after two decades at Sharp Middle School and Clements Middle School where she taught Family and Consumer Science (previously, Home Economics). For years after her retirement former students would approach her to say they warmly remembered her unique classes and her patient instruction.

A warm and loving person, Libby was a proud graduate of Auburn University and a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. She volunteered countless hours to support her church and community in both leadership and supportive roles even while pursuing a master’s degree in education and taking care of her immediate and extended families. After retirement she pursued her passion for pastel drawing, creating beautiful artwork featuring birds, still life, and especially portraiture. She and her husband designed and built their home in Covington, which Libby decorated with a true sense of beauty in every detail. An avid reader, their home was full of books, music, delicious meals and an open door welcoming friends and family.

Libby is survived by her husband, Benjamin F. Hendricks, daughters Amy Hendricks Locklear and Rebecca Hendricks Pelaez, son-in-law Mark Pelaez, and granddaughters Emily Pelaez, Haley Locklear and Ava Pelaez. A funeral service for Libby will be held on Saturday, October 28 at Covington First United Methodist Church, 1113 Conyers St., at 2:00 pm. The family will accept visitation from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on that day.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that friends consider a donation to a Parkinson’s Disease research foundation of their choice.

J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements.