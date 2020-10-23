Mrs. Elizabeth “Betty” Ramsey Robertson Kincaid, age 91, a lifelong resident of Covington passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 21, 2020. Betty is survived by her husband, David Kincaid, daughter Susan and Bill Atkinson of Covington, and her grandchildren Andy Wunder of San Francisco, CA, Renee Wunderberg of Diamond Bar, CA, and Anna Wunder of Covina, CA. She is preceded in death by her first husband Doug Robertson, daughter Rosemary Wunder, and grandchild Sarah Rose Atkinson along with numerous other family members and close friends.



Betty was born on March 9, 1929 in Covington, Georgia to George and Mary Sue Hull Ramsey. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in education. A lifelong educator, Betty taught elementary school for 30 years and was adored by generations of Newton County students. She passed on her passion for education to her granddaughter Anna, who is now a teacher in Pasadena, California.

Betty treasured family and the love she felt for her kin was apparent to all. She was blessed to have not one, but two, soulmates and wonderful marriages. She married her first husband, Doug Robertson in 1949. They were married for 43 wonderful years and raised two beautiful daughters together. Following Doug’s passing, Betty met her current husband David Kincaid in 1992. They were married in 1994 and celebrated their Silver anniversary last December. They had a beautiful marriage and shared many passions.

Betty was a devout Christian and lifelong member of Salem United Methodist Church. Born into the Salem Campmeeting tradition, Betty never missed a year attending 91 consecutive Camp Meetings. She passed as the Matriarch of the Robertson/Kincaid/Atkinson tent and an enthusiastic, dedicated camper.

The family regrets that during these difficult times the service must be private. They do appreciate your thoughts and prayers. At Betty’s request that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Salem Campmeeting in her name (http://www.salemcampmeeting.org/give) or to Salem United Methodist Church, 3962 Salem Road, Covington, GA 30016. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.



