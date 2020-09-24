Edward Lamar Jenkins

Edward Jenkins, 82, passed away on Sept. 9, 2020.

Mr. Jenkins was born in Decatur to Hoyt and Izora Jenkins. He became a pharmacist and owned a drugstore in Pendley Hills for many years prior to moving to Covington. He retired as Director of Pharmacy from Newton Medical Center after almost 30 years of service. His energetic nature and love of others led him to create and direct Newton County's only non-profit medical clinic, Willing Helpers.

He attended Solid Rock Baptist Church and was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Seckinger Jenkins and his second wife, Betty Henderson Jenkins. Ed leaves behind four adult children, Douglas Jenkins, David Jenkins, Deborah Ferreiro and Denise Osburn; and multiple grandchildren who mourn this loss.

A service honoring his life will be held on Sept. 27, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church.

