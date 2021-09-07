Dr. Neil Shaw Penn, 88, passed away at sunset peacefully at home on Sept. 11, 2020. A service celebrating his life will be held on the anniversary of his death, Sept. 11, 2021, 2 p.m., at Allen Memorial United Methodist Church, 803 Whatcoat Street, in Oxford, with Rev. Beverly Casstevens and Rev. Dr. Lynn Pace officiating. A reception in Lovern Hall will follow immediately after the service. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home is in charge of service arrangements.

Allen Memorial is on the campus of Oxford College, which mandates wearing of masks. Masks are required for attendees.

Visit www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.

