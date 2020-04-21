Heaven’s gates opened this morning April 19th, for my beloved husband, Donald L. Smith. He was welcomed by his mother and those who have gone before him. He's home...in the Presence of His Lord and Creator... face to face with Jesus Christ.





All who knew him would agree he was a true dignified Southern Gentleman and a true patriot in every sense of the word!!!He was generous, gentle, loving and so caring of others. He loved playing golf with his special cousin Pat Campbell and other good friends. He was a lawyer in Jacksonville Florida 40 plus years before retiring in Mansfield Ga. He fulfilled his bucket list by buying a plane and enjoyed the camaraderie with his pilot friends. He went on to get his IFR Instrument rating to fly when he was 80 years old!!!which was one of his proudest accomplishments. He's truly the greatest man I've been blessed to share my life with for over 40 years! He has the Victor’s crown and the crown of Righteousness (Soul winners crown) I’m sure there’s a reward for his love and support for Israel and for sending me there 7 times!!! and maybe others I don’t know about, which he is casting at the feet of Jesus!





Mr. Smith is survived by his wife Sherry Smith, his son Lamar Smith and his wife Kay of Orlando, his daughter Laci Smith Anglin and her husband Keaton of Mansfield, his brother Joe Rogers of Madison N J. He is also survived by his four grandchildren Justin Smith, Cole Smith, Zachary Kahaly, and Conner Smith and his four great grandchildren, Brooks Anglin, Rivers Anglin, Eli Smith and Anya Grace Smith along with a host of other family and close friends.





Graveside services will be held at Covington City Cemetery. The family regrets due to the Covid 19/Coronavirus pandemic the services must be private. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Please leave condolences for the family at www.harwellfuneralhome.com.