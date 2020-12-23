Mrs. Charlene (Liz) Snipes, 82, of Thomaston, Ga. passed away on December 21, 2020.

She was born on December 31, 1937 in Chicago and raised in Hollywood, Fla. Baptized Anne Charlene Schrickel, her parents were Charles T. Schrickel (1892-1971) and Catherine Ryan Schrickel (1899-1989).

Mrs. Snipes attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School, now known as Central Catholic High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. As a teenager, she was a candy counter girl at the Florida Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard and later worked at Southern Bell Telephone Company in Hollywood.

Mrs. Snipes, who was preceded in death by her brother, Charles R. Schrickel (1939-1995), is survived by her husband, William R. Snipes, of Thomaston, and was the beloved mother of five children: Meg Martinek Harris of Tampa, Fla., Paul J. Martinek of DeLand, Fla., Dennis J. Martinek of Evans, Ga., Michael J. Martinek of Key West, Fla., and Holly K. Winthrop of Worcester, Mass.

Other survivors include six grandchildren (Ryan Harris of Atlanta, Danika Harris Wells of Tampa, Fla., Alexander Harris of Tampa, Duncan Harris of Tampa, Grace Martinek of Southbridge, Mass., and Jack Martinek of Southbridge, Mass.) and two great grandchildren (Melina M. Wells and Ezra A. Harris, both of Tampa, Fla.).

Upon discovering in 1987 that she had been adopted, Mrs. Snipes engaged in a spirited search to identify her birth mother and discovered she had three previously unknown siblings — Kathleen Rendel of Apopka, Fla., Sharon Santelli of Chicago, and Robert Poggensee Jr. of Byron, Ill., all of whom survive her. The family would like to give special thanks to Thomaston Hospice, Chelsea, Molly, Lindsey, Angela, Candice, and Charley McCarthy, her wooden child.



This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Mrs. Snipes’ family.

A Graveside Service for Mrs. Snipes was held Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 2 P.M., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. Father Roberto A. Orellana officiating. A Memorial Mass is planned for spring 2021.

CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services. In addition, gatherings are limited to 50 persons or less in our facility at one time. Please honor these restrictions for the safety of the family, yourself, and our staff.

