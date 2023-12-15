Carolyn Marie Bolds was born in Hartford, Connecticut on July 24, 1967. She is the beloved daughter of David Bolds (deceased) and her mother Cynthia Jane Bolds. Carolyn passed away peacefully on December 9, 2023. She was welcomed into the arms of Jesus Christ after a long illness.

Education: Carolyn attended Sara Rawson Elementary Schools and Fox Middle Junior High school in Hartford, Connecticut. She graduated from Weaver High school in Hartford, Connecticut in 1985. She also participated in the Varsity Chorus and the Drama Team at Weaver High School. She attended Camarillo Music School in West Hartford, Connecticut where she took vocal lessons.

She was in a small community singing group in which the group was invited to attend special musical events where the singers would sing songs dear to their hearts. They truly enjoyed singing “Jesus Is Love and Lean on Me. Carolyn became interested in singing at a very early age. It was a gift God gave her. She used her talent for singing to serve and praise God. Many people were blessed by Carolyn’s ability to sing songs of praise. She also attended Greater Hartford Community College in 1989 where she majored in economics and business management.

Church affiliations: Former member of Refuge Church of Christ where she was baptized as a young child. She participated as a singer in the youth choir which she enjoyed very much. She was a member of Abundant Life Tabernacle Church where she also sang in the youth group choir. She is a member of Excel Church World-Wide in Conyers, GA. She graduated from the Excel training course in “Characters of the Bible University” in 2023.

She is survived by her sister LaDonne Cheryl Bolds-Howard & brother in-law Gary Howard, Dr. Carolyn Marie Driver, (Aunt) Atlanta, Ga. Bessie Hunter (Aunt) New Jersey, Pauline Churchwell (Aunt) New Jersey, Rev. Lloyd William (Uncle) of Manchester, Conn. Emery Perry (Uncle), Edna Perry (Aunt), as well as a host of cousins, relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held:

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on December 18, 2023, at 10:00 AM

Address: 6400 Woodrow Rd. Stonecrest, GA 30038