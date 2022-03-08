Beuna “Be” Baker, formerly of Scottsboro, Alabama, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the age of 72. Mrs. Baker received a degree in secondary education with an emphasis in biology and chemistry at the University of North Alabama. Later, she did graduate work in biology at Georgia State University. In addition, Mrs. Baker was a dedicated biology teacher at Newton County High School where she taught from 1981–1991. She was a talented musician and played the organ for many years at Oxford Baptist Church. Mrs. Baker had a beautiful smile, a caring heart for everyone, and loved her family dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Prince Edward and Lois Rogers.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Hoyt Baker; daughter, Heather Baker Roberts; and son, Michael Baker.

A funeral service for Mrs. Baker was held Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 2 p.m.., at Oxford Baptist Church, 305 Emory Street, in Oxford, with Pastor Kevin Wilhite officiating. Interment will be held Wednesday, March 9, 1 p.m. CST, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice.

