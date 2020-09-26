Betty Neal Cason

Mrs. Betty Neal House Cason, age 90, of Oxford passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

She was born in Winder on August 30, 1930 to Bob and Harryette Segars House who have preceded her in death. Mrs. Cason moved to Covington at an early age and was a graduate of Covington High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for Piper Hardware, Medical Arts Pharmacy, and Cowan and Cowan Appliance. Mrs. Cason was a wonderful cook and a great caregiver. She was world renowned for her biscuits. She would often provide meals to those who were hungry or grieving or in her words “cooked enough to feed an army.”



Mrs. Cason loved to dance, she enjoyed going to Jackson Lake with her family and riding on the pontoon boat. Her favorite pastime was truly her time spent with her family. She was a longtime member of Gum Creek Presbyterian Church and very active throughout the years. Along with her parents, she was preceded by her husband Dewey Cason, and her stepmother Belle House.

Mrs. Cason is survived by her daughter Kim Dylong (Dale), and Kathy Christopherson (Keith) all of Oxford, her grandchildren Kasey Dylong, of Oxford, Kyle Christopherson of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Kari Dylong of Loveland, Colorado. Her brother Robert Sams House (Ola Mae), her stepbrother Ronnie Jones (Julie) of Athens and her stepsister Peggy Hulsey of Colbert along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family and close friends also survive her.

Graveside services for Mrs. Cason will be held at 11 o’clock Monday, September 28, 2020 at Oxford Historical Cemetery with Rev. Bobbie Wren Banks and Rev. Kerry Duncan officiating. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations to Gum Creek Presbyterian Church, 2700 Gum Creek Road, Oxford, GA 30054. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.

Due to the COVID 19/Coronavirus Pandemic all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements will be followed. There is a limit of 50 people at any large gathering, social distancing must be recognized, the use of mask is encouraged, and most importantly if you feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID 19 you will not be allowed to attend the service. Please be respectful of the family during this difficult time and follow the requirements of the CDC.