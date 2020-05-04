Mrs. Betty Jean Henry, age 83, of Covington passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born September 12, 1936 in Stone Mountain, Georgia to Omer and Elizabeth Thompson Sharpton who have preceded her in death. Mrs. Henry grew up in Avondale Estates and was a graduate of Avondale High School. She enjoyed spending time with her family and always enjoyed having everyone at her home for “Family Sunday’s”. Mrs. Henry was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and currently a member of Belmont Baptist Church. She worked for several banks throughout her career and worked her way from a Teller, to Head Teller, and was a Loan Officer at her time of retirement. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William F. Henry and her son Tony Henry.





Mrs. Henry is survived by her daughter Dianne Vater of Macon, her son William F. “Bill” Henry of Covington, her daughter-in-law Trudy Henry of Covington, her grandchildren Nicole Hill (Jesse), Jessica Vater, Delayney, Jacob (Courtney), Barrett, Jared, Peyton, Jackson, and Neely Henry, her great grandchildren Georgia, Grant, and Ansley Hill, and Lakley Henry. Her brother J.C. Sharpton of Acworth also survives her along with many nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends as well as her friends from The Oaks and Ashton Hills.





Graveside services will be held at 3 o’clock Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at New Covington Cemetery. The family regrets that due to the Covid 19/Coronavirus recommendations the services must be private. Those desiring may leave condolences on-line at www.harwellfuneralhome.com.

The family has selected J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home to assist them with the arrangements.



