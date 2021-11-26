Benny Malcom, of Covington, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the age of 84. Mr. Malcom proudly served in the United States Navy for four years. When his service ended, he began working at Bibb Manufacturing Company and worked for L & N Railroad in Atlanta for 5 years. After being injured while working for L & N, Mr. Malcom became a farmer. He enjoyed spending time outdoors as an avid hunter and fisherman. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Dolores Malcom; parents, Demus and Josie Peters Malcom; and sister, Maryann Price.



He is survived by his daughters, Cassandra Henderson (David), Belinda McDonald (Kyle); sons, William B. Malcom, Jr. (Barbara), Mark A. Malcom (Debbie); grandchildren, Phillip Henderson, Matthew Henderson, Maria Hargrove, Alisha Stowe, Jennifer Allen, Jessica Gassmann, Ben Malcom, Rachel McElhaney, Daniel Malcom, Lindsay Dial, Katie Harris; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Pippin (Dilmus), Jane McCart; brother, Gerald Malcom (Catherine); and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Malcom was held Sunday, November 21, 2021, 2:00 P.M., at High Point Baptist Church, 12025 Highway 36, in Covington, with Pastor Andy Parker officiating and interment followed in Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington.

The family extends their sincerest thanks to Southern Grace Hospice for all they did in care of Mr. Malcom.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest executive order has eliminated restrictions on large gatherings; however, CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services. Place online condolences at caldwellandcowan.com.