Benjamin Thomas Hutchison, 78, of Covington, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, September 10, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Wadesboro, NC to the late Benjamin Deberry and Faye Houser Hutchison. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Linda Hutchison, one grandchild Angel Rose, and sister Edith Hutchison.



Benjamin loved the Carolina Tar Heels no matter what sport it was. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and going on cruises. Benjamin attended Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Conyers, GA. He was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend to many and will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Vonda and Paul Stoudt of Covington, GA; grandchildren, BJ and Danielle Steele of Monticello, GA, Thomas Dean Smith of Covington, GA; great-grandchildren, Jason, Bryanna, Carter, Delilah; step-children, Lisa and Al McNutt of Covington, GA, Jason Cole of AL, Brandon Cole of Social Circle, GA, Lindsey McFall, SR; step-grandchildren, Blake and Brenda McNutt, Shane and Kirstie McNutt, Lance McFall, Lindsey and Dominique McFall, Jr.; his dog Missy and cat Blacky.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 3pm – 6pm at Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services, 11405 Brown Bridge Rd, Covington. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask while in the building, and are encouraged to practice social distancing. Those who are unable to attend we understand, and appreciate your thoughts and prayers. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11 am at Bennett Grove Cemetery in Polkton, NC with Brother BJ Steele officiating. Guests may sign the online register at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com.