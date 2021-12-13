Barbara “Babs” Jo Beyer, 73, of Covington, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family. Babs was born in Porterdale, Georgia to Norma Jean Stubbs and the late Asa “Tom” Thomas Stubbs. Babs was very well known for helping her former husband Mike Beyer run Factory Shoals Park for more than 30 years. She also loved working as a Special Needs substitute teacher during that time and inspired her daughter to get her teaching degree. Babs loved being outdoors enjoying nature. One of her favorite hobbies was collecting orchids and tending to all her flowers. Babs also enjoyed traveling, usually to visit beautiful oceans, because she loved swimming and snorkeling. She believed in living a happy and peaceful life. Babs was a devoted mother and grandmother with lots of family and friends that will miss her dearly. She is survived by her daughter, Summer Beyer, three grandchildren; Skye Harris, Ivy Harris, and River Harris of Covington, her mother Norma Jean Stubbs of Covington, sisters; Susan Stubbs of Hawaii and Nancy Mills of Covington, nieces; Janis Wood of California and Andrea Stubbs of Oregon, her nephew Marshall Stubbs, great-nieces; Jessica Stephens and Bella Wood of California, Makinzie Johnson and Aubrey Stubbs of Covington, great-nephews; Brent Dunbar, Thomas Wood and Benny Wood, all of California.

A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com.