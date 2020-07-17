Annie Mae Mask Brown Esh, 81, of Culver City, California, formerly of Covington, Georgia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020, after a valiant battle with lung cancer. She is survived by sons James (Lori) Brown and Mickey (Patty) Brown, step children Lee Esh, and Tami (Kim) Guthrie, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, brother Pete (Sylvia) Mask and several nieces and nephews including Peggy (Stanley) Cook, and forever friends Myrtice Farrow and Phyllis Cunard. Ann is predeceased by her loving husband, Herb Esh, and grandson Joshua Brown, three sisters: Thelma “Sister”, Laura, and Jeanette, and brother Buck Mask. Ann was born Feb. 17, 1939 to James Jasper Mask and Era McGee, she graduated Newton County High School in 1957 where she was a cheerleader. She loved her family, God, slot machines and basketball! A rosary and funeral mass are postponed due to COVID and will be scheduled at a later date. Ann’s ashes will be released in a private gathering by her family.



