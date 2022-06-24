Andrea Hammond, of Covington, was born July 18, 1968, at Fort Jackson, SC, in a WWII Army Hospital. She came into this life early and left this life too early. She passed at home due to health complications June 20, 2022.

Andrea was a daughter, sister, aunt, dog-mom, and best friend to many. She was Mom to two dogs, Harley and Lucky, and the late Astrid Louise Hammond. Andrea worked at HoustonArmour, Inc., and attended the First Methodist Church of Covington, GA. Andrea was known to many as a funny, smart-witted, priss who never left the house without her hair fixed and makeup on! She loved the Lord, rescuing dogs, 80’s rock music, and UGA football. She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. William D. Roberts; and step-father, Johnny P. Hammond.



Survivors include her long-term friend and love, Darin DeLamar of Covington; mother, Linda Hammond of Young Harris; sister, Heather Nichols (Stuart) of Young Harris; and two nephews, Hunter Moss (Kaylee Seabolt), Kolby Moss all of Hiawassee. She was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life Service for Andrea will be held Friday, June 24, 2022, 6:00 P.M., at First United Methodist Church of Covington, 1113 Conyers Street SW, in Covington. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the church, one hour to prior to her service, form 5:00 – 6:00 P.M. Flowers are accepted at the church, or donations may be made to Newton County Animal Shelter or to the dog park at Chimney Park in Covington.

This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Andrea’s family.

