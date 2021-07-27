Alvin (Bill) Reed Morrison, 87, of Covington, Georgia, died on Monday, July 5, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Maryland in 1933, to the late Harry and Marie Morrison, he was the youngest of six children. He would tell the story that his mother named him Alvin, but his three older sisters decided to call him Willie. That name stuck throughout his life and his nickname would later be shortened to Bill. While attending military school in Virginia he met, and later married, Jane Elizabeth Manuel (who sadly passed away in 2011). He served in the Army for nine years, and was honorably discharged in 1962. He began his career in the paper product and packaging industry and would continue in that field until his retirement in 2004. Bill and Jane moved to Covington in 1967, where they raised three daughters, Kim, Kelly and Kristi. After retiring, he kept busy by joining a local fitness center, reading, doing handyman and carpentry work, and working at Molly’s Corner. He enjoyed telling stories and was an expert at making a short story long.



He is survived by his three daughters and their spouses and families: Billy and Kim Lancaster of Madison, Georgia, Adam and Kelly Grossman of Miami, Florida, Stephen and Kristi Bradford, of Covington, Georgia, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren and other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the American Cancer Society.