Winder man killed in Newton collision

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — A Winder man was killed Friday, May 28, after colliding with a tractor-trailer on Highway 11.

Timothy Lawrence Jackson, 29, was traveling south around 6 a.m. when deputies said he drifted into the northbound lane and hit the truck. As result of the crash, Jackson’s vehicle was reportedly in the ditch when deputies arrived — Jackson was said to be trapped inside.

Deputies said fire and medical personnel attempted to remove Jackson from the vehicle, but was pronounced dead before they could do so.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the incident report.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the reason Jackson drifted into oncoming traffic was suspected to be “distracted driving” and no autopsy would be performed.

The Motor Carrier Compliance Department, Georgia State Troopers and the Newton County Coroner’s Office assisted the deputies with the incident.

Friday’s incident was one of 35 wrecks reported by the sheriff’s office over the Memorial Day weekend. From Friday morning, May 28, to Monday night, May 31, the spokesperson said only one person was arrested for driving under the influence.