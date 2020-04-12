Wind advisory issued for Sunday night, Monday morning

North and middle Georgia will be under a wind advisory Sunday night into Monday morning.

Thunderstorms are expected to come through the area during the evening hours. Much of the area is at an enhanced or moderate risk for severe weather, especially damaging winds and long-track tornadoes.

South winds of 15-25 mph and gusts of up to 35 mph are expected between 6 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.

The weather service believes gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

The chance of precipitation during the day is 80%.

More showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight with rain chances 100%.