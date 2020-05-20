A Warm Welcome: Eastside High School cheers on Class of 2020

COVINGTON, Ga. — Eastside High School welcomed its senior class back to campus Tuesday to pick up graduation supplies at a drive-through Jostens distribution event.

To celebrate the return of the Class of 2020, EHS families and alumni joined the faculty and staff in lining the parking lot and putting on a drive-through parade. Students were able to pick up their senior yard signs and receive a graduation pack from Jostens before turning the corner and driving through a tunnel of raving supporters.

EHS principal Jeff Cher expressed his gratitude for everyone who offered to come out and pledge their support for this class during the event. He noted that his seniors will return to campus once again next Tuesday to receive their diplomas, and he anticipates they’ll receive another wave of celebration from the school’s staff.

“We get two opportunities here for them to come back to campus before the summer time so we can actually celebrate them,” Cher said. “We still plan on holding our in-person graduation in the future, but certainly for this time, to be able to mark this moment is special.”

Sights from Tuesday's senior celebration on Jostens Distribution Day can be seen below:

Eastside High School welcomed its senior class back to campus Tuesday for Jostens Distribution Day. - Mason Wittner | The Covington News



EHS seniors were able to take home their yard signs, which were planted alongside the parking lot. - Mason Wittner | The Covington News



EHS senior Bryson Braswell grabs his sign on Jostens Distribution Day. - Mason Wittner | The Covington News



EHS families and alumni filled the parking lot to show support for the Class of 2020 during the drive-through event Tuesday. - Mason Wittner | The Covington News EHS senior Uriah Akandu picks up his yard sign on Jostens Distribution Day. - Mason Wittner | The Covington News

