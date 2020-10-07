By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
VIDEO: Challenger Ken Malcom discusses issues in Newton County sheriff's race
Newton County Sheriff's Office
Newton County Sheriff's Office headquarters on Alcovy Road. - photo by Special to The Covington News

Newton County sheriff candidate Ken Malcom discusses issues - Part 1

The Covington News recently spoke with the candidates for sheriff on the Newton County ballot in the Nov. 3 General Election. Republican challenger Ken Malcom answered some questions from news editor Tom Spigolon.
By: Tom Spigolon

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Newton County sheriff candidate Ken Malcom discusses issues - Part 2

By: Tom Spigolon

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Newton Count sheriff candidate Ken Malcom discusses issues — part 3

By: Tom Spigolon

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video