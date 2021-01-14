Two groups calling on Newton County congressman to resign

At least two area political organizations are calling for one of Newton County’s congressmen to resign after he voted to “overturn” the electoral vote results and “played a clear role in spreading disinformation around the election” which led to violence after a mob attacked the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.

Common Cause Georgia and the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee are calling for the resignation of U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro, whose 10th Congressional District includes eastern Newton County.

The Executive Committee of the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee also issued a statement Sunday, Jan. 10, in which members “condemn the actions and intentions of Congressman Jody Hice which helped lead to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.”

“Through his words and actions, Hice has shown that his loyalty lies with Donald Trump, instead of the voters of his district. Congressman Hice has violated his oath of office and should resign or be expelled from Congress,” the committee said in a statement.

Hice voted to overturn the Nov. 3 election results and to nullify the votes of “nearly 2,500,000 Georgia voters, and of over 80,000,000 American voters,” according to the statement.

“They did this on the day that thousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, resulting in five deaths. Leading up to those incidents, Congressman Hice falsely accused the Nov. 3 election of being fraudulent, yet considered his own re-election to be valid.

“On the morning of the deadly insurrection, Congressman Hice urged supporters to ‘FIGHT’ and stated, “This is our 1776 moment.”

“It is paramount that our Congressional representatives serve their constituents and no other individual or power. Congressman Hice has shown that he does not prioritize our democracy and he has, intentionally or not, jeopardized our nation with his actions.

“Jody Hice must resign, and if he does not, then his colleagues in Congress should expel him.”

Common Cause, which is a "nonpartisan, grassroots organization dedicated to upholding the core values of American democracy" is seeking the resignation of Hice and four other congressmen after they voted to “overturn the will of the people” when they objected to the state’s electors in the Nov. 3 presidential election won by Joe Biden.

Aunna Dennis, executive director of Common Cause Georgia, said, “In our democracy, voters decide who wins elections.”

“These (five) members of Congress failed to follow the Constitution and their oath of office (Jan. 6) by voting to overturn the will of the people. They have proved they cannot carry out the duties of their office in our democratic republic and must immediately resign.

“Make no mistake, the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was incited by President Trump. We heard ample evidence of his determination to overturn the election results, in his phone call to Secretary Raffensperger.

“Georgia’s voters have had to endure lawsuit after lawsuit, trying to overturn our election results — including the four lawsuits the Trump campaign voluntarily dismissed (Jan. 7),” Dennis said.

Hice and the other congressmen “failed to accept the results of free and fair elections and each played a role in spreading disinformation.”

“Instead of upholding the Constitution, and the will of the voters, they voted to subvert the government we elected them to serve. They must be removed from office immediately,” Dennis said.

Hice sought to object to Georgia’s electors Jan. 6 but failed to move farther in the process when U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., chose to end her objection after the riots earlier the same day.

Neither Hice nor his spokesmen immediately replied to a request for a response.

Hice tweeted on Jan. 7: “I led 74 @HouseGOP Members in objecting to GA's electors on the basis that the Nov 3 was faulty & fraudulent — largely due to unilateral & unlawful changes to the election by @GaSecofState.

“Unfortunately, no Senator joined us. We must lawfully & peacefully fight election fraud!”

He also tweeted on Jan. 7: “Yesterday was a day to lawfully & peacefully fulfill our sacred duty to defend election integrity. Instead, a peaceful protest was hijacked by bad actors — some reportedly masquerading as Trump supporters. I CONDEMN political violence. God bless America & US Capitol Police.”