Two county chase lands man in Walton jail

If you were driving on or near Highway 81 in Newton or Walton Counties around lunch time Tuesday and thought you saw a high speed police chase, you did. And it landed a Stone Mountain man in the Walton County jail.

Walton County authorities arrested 40-year-old Ronald Allen Anglin Jr. on multiple traffic charges March 3 after he failed to stop and led authorities on a chase down Highway 81, through Oxford and into Covington before he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and wrecked on Lunsford Circle.

According to a Walton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, it all started when a deputy saw a motorcycle make a left turn onto Center Hill Church Road in Walton County and accelerate at a high rate of speed. The deputy wrote that speeds reached up to 85 miles per hour as he attempted to catch up with the motorcycle.

Once the deputy caught up with the motorcycle, he could see that it didn’t have a tag. When the deputy activated his blue lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop, Anglin reportedly down shifted, passing a truck in front of him, and the chase was on.

According to the report, Anglin was arrested without incident after he wrecked.