Turkey giveaway in Covington slated for Nov. 21

COVINGTON, Ga. — District 113 State Representative-elect Sharon Henderson is sponsoring a "Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway" on Saturday, Nov. 21, from noon to 2 p.m. at Canaan Baptist Church, 5581 Salem Rd. in Covington.

Due to social distancing, everyone will drive-in and remain in their vehicle, Henderson said.

"I would like to accommodate and welcome everyone in Newton and Rockdale Counties to this event," she said. "We know that the need is greater this year with the number of families affected by the pandemic, some more drastically than others. I know it takes time to recover financially, physically and mentally."

Henderson said she and her husband, Jerome, feel that "it's a blessing to be a blessing and put a smile on someone's face."