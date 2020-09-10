Three suspects die in fiery wreck after attempting to flee from deputies

COVINGTON, Ga. — Three people were killed when their vehicle crashed and caught fire as they attempted to flee from pursuing Newton County sheriff's deputies early Monday.

The incident occurred Monday, Sept. 7, at about 2:24 a.m. at the intersection of Jack Neely and Fairview roads, said spokeswoman Caitlin Jett of the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

It began when sheriff's deputies responded to a call about two people attempting to enter automobiles in a neighborhood off Fairview Road, Jett said.

"Upon arrival, the individuals took off and a vehicle pursuit ensued," Jett said.

The suspects' vehicle crashed at the intersection of Jack Neely and Fairview, which is west of Covington.

The victims' identities, as well as other information, were not immediately available in the ongoing investigation, Jett said.