Third annual Vampire Run to raise cancer research funds set for October

COVINGTON, Ga. — Hundreds of “Vampire Diaries” fans are expected again to take part in the third annual Vampire Run to support Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS).

Slated for Oct. 22, race founder and organizer Scotty Scoggins said all net proceeds from the 5K event would go toward “taking a bite out of blood cancers.”

Scoggins started the event in 2020 — two years after his father died of lung cancer and four years after his mother died of leukemia.

“We live in Covington, which is the fictional town Mystic Falls for ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ ‘Legacies,’ and ‘The Originals’ — so there’s that,” Scoggins said. “But more importantly, I lost my mom to Leukemia in 2014 and my dad in 2018 due to complications from lung cancer. For the past 4 years, my family and I have raised over $40,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

“In 2020, it dawned on me that I live in the home of Vampires (among other supernatural beings) and have been supporting the LLS,” he continued. “Since blood cancer sucks and vampires suck blood, it just made sense to combine them into one epic event.”

In year one, Scoggins limited the race to a virtual event with just a few people running locally for fun. In year two, the event was expanded to offer a virtual option and in-person participation with the race trail running throughout the city and passing many of the Vampire Diaries filming locations.

Registration to participate in the race is currently open. Cost to enter is $50 plus a $3.90 processing fee. Race participants each receive a medal, finisher shirt and race bib.

In-person participants are encouraged to “dress as your best Vampire, Werewolf, Witch, hybrid, vampire victim, or simply as your human self” on race day — extra prizes may be awarded for the best dressed, Scoggins said. The race is slated for Oct. 22 beginning at 6:30 a.m.

Visit runsignup.com/Race/GA/Covington/VampireRun to learn more about the race and sponsorship options.