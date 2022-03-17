State Election Board orders Newton voter to stop posting photos of ballot

ATLANTA — The State Election Board on Wednesday voted to order a Newton County voter to stop posting photos of his election ballot on Facebook more than five years after he violated state law by doing so.

James Aaron Brooks posted a photo of his ballot in violation of state law after he voted in the November 2016 General Election in Newton County, according to a Final Order approved by the State Election Board.

Assistant Attorney General Charlene McGowan wrote to Board members that the Attorney General's office recommended that "the Board resolve this matter by a Final Order issuing a cease and desist and public reprimand."

It stated the Georgia Secretary of State’s office investigated Newton County Board of Elections and Registration's complaint that Brooks voted early at the Newton County Elections Office before the November 2016 General Election and "on the same date, photographs of an electronic ballot appeared on his Facebook page."

His action violated Georgia law which states, "No person shall use photographic or other electronic monitoring or recording devices, cameras, or cellular telephones while such person is in a polling place while voting is taking place; provided, however, that a poll manager, in his or her discretion, may allow the use of photographic devices in the polling place under such conditions and limitations as the election superintendent finds appropriate, and provided, further, that no photography shall be allowed of a ballot or the face of a voting machine or DRE unit while an elector is voting such ballot or machine or DRE unit and no photography shall be allowed of an electors list, electronic electors list, or the use of an electors list or electronic electors list."

The State Election Board voted to refer the case to the State Attorney General’s office in April 2019.

Officials have said election law cases typically take years to resolve because of the amount of investigation needed and lack of manpower.

Brooks faced a possible $5,000 fine and other requirements for violating the law.

In addition, if Brooks had not complied with the investigation he could have been cited for contempt of court, according to state law.