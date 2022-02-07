State, congressional candidates to speak to Newton GOP Women's Club

The Newton County Republican Women's Club is set to meet Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Covington Municipal Airport, 14100 Ga. Hwy. 142.
The speakers are set to include:
• Kelvin King – Candidate for U.S. Senate;
• TJ Hudson – Candidate for Secretary of State;
• Jonathan Garcia – Candidate for Governor;
• Colonel Mitchell Swan – Candidate for 10th District, U.S. House;
• Wendell McNeal – Candidate for Georgia House District 114.
For more information, visit https://newtongop.org/event/ncrw-feb.