State, congressional candidates to speak to Newton GOP Women's Club

The Newton County Republican Women's Club is set to meet Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Covington Municipal Airport, 14100 Ga. Hwy. 142.

The speakers are set to include:

• Kelvin King – Candidate for U.S. Senate;

• TJ Hudson – Candidate for Secretary of State;

• Jonathan Garcia – Candidate for Governor;

• Colonel Mitchell Swan – Candidate for 10th District, U.S. House;

• Wendell McNeal – Candidate for Georgia House District 114.

For more information, visit https://newtongop.org/event/ncrw-feb.