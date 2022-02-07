By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
State, congressional candidates to speak to Newton GOP Women's Club
Georgia voter sticker

The Newton County Republican Women's Club is set to meet Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Covington Municipal Airport, 14100 Ga. Hwy. 142.

The speakers are set to include:

• Kelvin King – Candidate for U.S. Senate;

• TJ Hudson – Candidate for Secretary of State;

• Jonathan Garcia – Candidate for Governor;

• Colonel Mitchell Swan – Candidate for 10th District, U.S. House;

• Wendell McNeal – Candidate for Georgia House District 114.

For more information, visit https://newtongop.org/event/ncrw-feb.