Spigolon named News Editor

Tom Spigolon has been named the news editor of The Covington News, Publisher Madison Graham announced Monday morning.

"Tom has done a tremendous job in his newspaper career thus far," Graham said. "He comes highly recommended and did a great job at his previous organization for many years."

Spigolon graduated from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and began his career the summer of 1985 as a staff writer at The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Since then, he has spent extensive time at Neighbor Newspapers and the Marietta Daily Journal providing a wide variety of local news.

“We welcome the experience and insight Tom can provide from his years of covering news in the Metro-Atlanta area,” according to Graham.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work as news editor at The Covington News," Spigolon said. "This paper is an institution in Newton County and I will work hard to continue to make it the county’s main source for local news."



Spigolon succeeds Darryl Welch as the newspaper's news editor.