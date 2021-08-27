Snellville hires former Oxford city manager

OXFORD, Ga. — Oxford is searching for a new city manager to replace Matthew Pepper after he departed for a job in Gwinnett County recently.

The city of Snellville announced they hired Pepper as assistant city manager.

Pepper had served as Oxford city manager since June 2018 when he was promoted from assistant city manager upon the retirement of Bob Schwartz.

The town is mostly residential and has an estimated population of about 2,400. It is home to Emory University's Oxford College.

Councilman Jim Windham said he was hoping the next city manager would have the "same basic philosophy" as elected leaders about operating the city government.

"Hopefully it's someone who will buy in to the same philosophy we've had since I've been on the council," said the four-term councilman.