Simmons seeks another term on Newton BOC

COVINGTON, Ga. — Earnest L. Simmons, who served one term as Newton County District 2 Commissioner from 2006-2010, has announced his intentions to serve again.

Simmons, who has qualified as a Democrat, will challenge incumbent Demond Mason and former county Recreation Commission member Steven Rhodes, in the May primary elections.

“I want to give all the residents out in District 2, a choice of an experienced, credible, accessible and capable individual, who cares deeply about his community,” Simmons said. “I am a man who is focused and willing to do the necessary planning, assembling the right people that will move this district in the right direction. Only an experienced individual who has worked with a wide variety of planners, community leaders, business partners and the corporate community can achieve what is needed now in our community.

“We have given our present commissioner ample time to bring ‘things back’ as he claimed he would, but looking in the district, it never matches what I did in three and a half years,” Simmons continued. “Such as ‘three new traffic system’ at Smith Store Road, Spring and Salem Road intersections, and the 4-way stop at Georgia Highway 212 and Brown Bridge Road. Also the Porter Memorial Branch Library and Denny Dobbs Park — all in under four years, this is over $8 million in projects. What can the present or past commissioner offer to match that level of progress?

“As a child growing up with five brothers and three sisters, I was very shy and intimidated by meeting people and being so open,” he added. “Even though I had that fear as a child, that fear grew to hurt me in politics, because I have to be ‘everywhere,’ and it’s very hard to overcome the fear of the unknown. I have always worked in the ‘background’ getting things done through meeting deadlines, meeting decision-makers ‘after hours’ on their schedules so we can get everyone on the same page. It is a herculean task to work with a variety of schedules and personalities. But the results are worth it.

“Let me say I am not ‘running’ against anyone,” Simmons concluded. “I am running to give our community an experienced, capable, Christian and accessible leader. Thank you, and God bless you.”