Shena Applewhaite promoted to Newton County Development Services director

COVINGTON, Ga. — Interim director Shena Applewhaite was promoted to the permanent position of director of the county’s Development Services department, it was announced during the Feb. 7 Board of Commissioners meeting.

The Department of Development Services oversees issuance of building permits, business and alcohol licenses, code enforcement, planning and development and zoning for unincorporated Newton County.Applewhaite has served as the county’s interim director of Development Services since April after serving as a planner.

She has worked for Newton County for eight years.

“I am very pleased that Shena accepted the role as our Development Services director,” Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims said.

“I know she will do a wonderful job leading this most important department for our citizens and employees.”







