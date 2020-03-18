Second Employee Tests Positive for COVID 19

The Gwinnett-Newton-Rockdale Health Department has notified the Newton County School System (NCSS) that a second employee of the district, who works at Clements Middle School, has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the health department, this employee did not begin exhibiting symptoms until after schools were closed. Because this individual was not present in any of our buildings and did not have any contact with students or staff at the onset of symptoms the Health Department has informed us that the risk of transmission is extremely low for our students and staff.NCSS understands that students, parents, and employees are very concerned about exposure to COVID-19; however, school system employees are unable to answer questions about the identity of either one of our two school employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, nor can we answer health related questions regarding the virus.

If you believe you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the virus, per the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, follow the guidance of your healthcare provider and local health department. For additional information you may also contact the State of Georgia’s new COVID-19 hotline at 844-442-2681.