Schirmer: Still committed to Social Circle

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — City Manager Adele Schirmer said she remains committed to Social Circle despite a vote not to allow her contract to roll over for another year.

After a 3 1/2-hour meeting, almost all of it in executive session, Friday night, the City Council decided not to allow an automatic one-year renewal. Had the council not acted by Saturday, Schirmer’s contract would have renewed for another year in October.

“I am committed to the best interest of the city and community, as always,” Schirmer said Saturday morning. “I have and continue to serve at the pleasure of the mayor and council.”

Mayor David Keener told The Walton Tribune of the council’s decision but has not commented. As a councilman, he made the motion on the unanimous vote to hire Schirmer as city manager in 2015 following a national search.

Keener became mayor in January.

He said Friday night the council’s decision doesn’t necessarily mean Schirmer won’t continue to serve past the fall.

The council also accepted the resignation of police Chief Jeff Fuesting, who has served since October.

Fuesting told The Tribune on Saturday he has accepted a job in the private sector and won’t be able to identify his new employer until he begins there on April 20.

He will remain with the Police Department until April 19.

Fuesting said he will remain in the community.