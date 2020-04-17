Robbery suspect arrested

﻿MONROE — A man suspected in five robberies across the region was arrested Thursday night.

Moses Jerome Tidwell was arrested at about 4:30 a.m. Friday. He’s accused of five separate strongarm robbery cases in Loganville, Monroe, Covington, Athens and Rockdale County.

Monroe police Officer Shannon Haynes said his department made the arrest in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Office at a home in the 500 block of Green Street.

Haynes said Monroe police officers apprehended Tidwell in the hallway of the home before he was ﻿being covered by sheriff’s deputies.

“I am very proud of the networking between our officers and Walton County sheriff’s deputies,” police Chief R.V. Watts said in a statement.

“These officers collectively came together and coordinated a plan that prevented the suspect from being able to flee the residence and was safely apprehended.”

Loganville officials confirmed police there were obtaining a warrant in conjunction with the April 9 robbery of the Walgreens on Atlanta Highway.

A similar incident happened two days later at the Dollar General on South Broad Street in Monroe.