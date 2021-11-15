Report: EV plant eyes Walton area

MONROE, Ga. — A major new company is considering the south Walton County area for a plant to make electric vehicles, according to a report Monday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday morning, Nov. 15, that Rivian Automotive is in “late-stage negotiations” to build the facility near Interstate 20 in the Stanton Springs area. That’s where Morgan, Newton and Walton counties come together near Social Circle.

Those three counties, plus Jasper County, are the members of the Joint Development Authority that owns Stanton Springs. The high-tech business park is home to Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Facebook Newton Data Center, as well as a new data center that’s planned by a company known as Baymare.

It was not clear if Rivian would be considering Stanton Springs or the new Stanton Springs North park, or one of the 1,000-acre megasites along the Newton-Walton line.

Rivian will make EVs designed for performance, off-road capability and utility — a far cry from the better known EVs such as the Chevrolet Volt and Nissan Leaf.

A recent initial public offering raised $100 billion in capital, and the company has drawn investors including Amazon and Ford.

Details on the possible deal were scarce Monday morning. The AJC report did not indicate the financial terms of the possible investment, or the number of jobs that might be created. However, local officials have indicated a potential deal could create thousands of new jobs.

Rivian is based in California but has a manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois.

Economic developers Shane Short in Walton County and Serra Hall in Newton County were not immediately available for comment.